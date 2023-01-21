UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Relentless Escalation 'Very Risky For Ukraine, Whole World'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Elon Musk Says Relentless Escalation 'Very Risky for Ukraine, Whole World'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that despite being very supportive of Ukraine, the relentless escalation of the conflict there is dangerous for the country as well as the entire world.

"I am super pro Ukraine, but relentless escalation is very risky for Ukraine and the world," Musk said via Twitter on Friday.

Musk's comment came in response to South African-American entrepreneur David Sacks, who re-tweeted the New York Times article "US Warms to Helping Ukraine Target Crimea." Sacks commented on Twitter that the reported development in Washington seems "insanely risky."

In October, Musk proposed a peace plan to end the conflict in Ukraine, but his proposal drew condemnation from US and Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Musk's peace plan would guarantee that Russia controls Crimea and there would be a continued water supply to the peninsula. The proposal also called for United Nations-monitored referenda in the four regions that recently voted to join the Russian Federation.

In addition, Musk published two polls asking the public their opinion about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia and about the status of the Donbas and Crimea. Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, criticized the polls and published a poll asking the public whether Musk supports Ukraine or Russia. In November, Zelenskyy invited Musk to come to Ukraine and see the situation in the country first-hand.

