Elon Musk Says Russia, Ukraine Should Start 'Turning Other Cheek' to End Cycle of Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that Ukraine and Russia should act according to an old Christian principle of 'turning the other cheek' and should forgive each other to get out of the vicious cycle.

"The thing is that people in Ukraine and in Russia can find a million reasons to hate the other side, if you just look at the history," Musk said on Friday in an online conversation on X platform. "So this is why you know, the Christian principle of turning the other cheek is a very wise one because if you do not ultimately forgive your enemy, you're stuck in a cycle of retribution forever."

There has to be some realism and we cannot label Russia as "pure devil" and Ukraine "pure angel" because "there are no angels in war," Musk added.

"As we speak the flower of Ukrainian youth is dying in trenches," the entrepreneur continued.

'Turning the other cheek' is an old Christian phrase that has its origin in the Sermon on the Mount in the New Testament. One should respond to the other with retort.

Elon Musk had an online discussion on his newly named platform "X" with the American entrepreneur and a candidate in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday. Musk spent a considerable amount of time talking with Ramaswamy about the Ukrainian crisis. Ramaswamy voiced his opinion that NATO should not admit Ukraine and that the Pentagon's leadership needs new people.