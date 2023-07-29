Open Menu

Elon Musk Says Russia, Ukraine Should Start 'Turning Other Cheek' To End Cycle Of Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 06:20 AM

Elon Musk Says Russia, Ukraine Should Start 'Turning Other Cheek' to End Cycle of Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that Ukraine and Russia should act according to an old Christian principle of 'turning the other cheek' and should forgive each other to get out of the vicious cycle.

"The thing is that people in Ukraine and in Russia can find a million reasons to hate the other side, if you just look at the history," Musk said on Friday in an online conversation on X platform. "So this is why you know, the Christian principle of turning the other cheek is a very wise one because if you do not ultimately forgive your enemy, you're stuck in a cycle of retribution forever."

There has to be some realism and we cannot label Russia as "pure devil" and Ukraine "pure angel" because "there are no angels in war," Musk added.

"As we speak the flower of Ukrainian youth is dying in trenches," the entrepreneur continued.

'Turning the other cheek' is an old Christian phrase that has its origin in the Sermon on the Mount in the New Testament. One should respond to the other with retort.

Elon Musk had an online discussion on his newly named platform "X" with the American entrepreneur and a candidate in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday. Musk spent a considerable amount of time talking with Ramaswamy about the Ukrainian crisis. Ramaswamy voiced his opinion that NATO should not admit Ukraine and that the Pentagon's leadership needs new people.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon Elon Musk Christian Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

6 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

7 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

7 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

7 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

7 hours ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

7 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

7 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

7 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

7 hours ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

7 hours ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

7 hours ago

More Stories From World