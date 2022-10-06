UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Russian Speaking Eastern Part Of Ukraine Prefers Russia

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Elon Musk Says Russian Speaking Eastern Part of Ukraine Prefers Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Thursday that despite most of Ukraine's regions wanting to remain Ukrainian the eastern regions prefer Russia.

Musk made the statement on Twitter in response to a comment by US Senator Lindsey Graham on the Tesla founder's earlier suggestions about how to settle the Ukraine crisis.

"Most of Ukraine unequivocally wants to be part of Ukraine, but some eastern portions have Russian majorities and prefer Russia," Musk said.

In support of his statement, Musk published a map showing how each Ukrainian region voted in the 2012 elections. The map shows that eastern regions voted overwhelmingly for the Party of Regions, which Musk calls "pro-Russian."

One of the Twitter users shared a map of the 2019 Ukrainian voting, which shows that the eastern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions voted for Volodymyr Zelenskyy as president. Zelenskyy advocated peaceful resolution of the conflict in Donbas during his election campaign but reversed to advocating military solution after coming to power.

"Kherson and Zaporizhzhia almost certainly do not want to join Russia," Musk opined.

On Monday, Musk urged the public to support peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia, saying that Ukraine's victory in a "total war" was "unlikely." He also published two polls asking for public opinion about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia and about the status of Donbas and Crimea. The polls have drawn criticism from senior Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, who himself published a poll asking whether the public likes Musk supporting Ukraine or Russia more.

From September 23-27, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, held referendums and voted for the accession to Russia. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on formal accession of the regions to Russia.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Ukraine Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Elon Musk SpaceX September 2019 From Tesla

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

28 minutes ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

44 minutes ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

48 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.