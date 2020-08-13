Elon Musk Says Sorry to Hear About Events in Belarus, Offers to Help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a viral clip urging those "with a voice" to speak up on the ongoing protests in Belarus and expressed his sorrow over the events.

The clip in question includes scattered footage of tense moments during the protests that depict a running crowd of protesters, wounded people and scores of law enforcement officers. All this is backed by suspenseful music and calls in English for Musk, business magnate Bill Gates and other public figures to "use your leverage to stop dictatorship," demand the release of all "political prisoners" and not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president.

"Sorry to hear this. What can we do to help?" Musk tweeted on Thursday in response to the video.

Belarusian opposition supporters have launched a Change.org petition, asking Musk to provide "free satellite internet for Belarus in times of protests" via public beta testing of the Starlink satellite internet project.

Unsanctioned mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed incumbent President Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The unrest has grown increasingly violent, with one confirmed fatality. Protesters attempt to hurl Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. The police respond with tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and detentions. Internet access remained cut in Minsk and other Belarusian cities until Wednesday morning. The Belarusian authorities say that professional instigators are coordinating the unrest by managing the crowd and urging people to act.