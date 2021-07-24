UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elon Musk Says Starship Could In Theory Return Hubble Telescope To Earth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Elon Musk Says Starship Could in Theory Return Hubble Telescope to Earth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that his company's Starship could theoretically return the Hubble telescope back to Earth.

When asked by a user on Twitter whether Starship could theoretically save Hubble from a potential future destruction if the telescope was to enter the Earth's atmosphere, Musk replied with "sure.

"

One of the humanity's largest space telescopes, Hubble was launched into the orbit in 1990 and is still used as a vital research tool.

The Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by Musk's SpaceX.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Vehicle Elon Musk SpaceX From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

27 minutes ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

28 minutes ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

43 minutes ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2021 - Incredible platform ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.