Elon Musk Says Starship Could in Theory Return Hubble Telescope to Earth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that his company's Starship could theoretically return the Hubble telescope back to Earth.

When asked by a user on Twitter whether Starship could theoretically save Hubble from a potential future destruction if the telescope was to enter the Earth's atmosphere, Musk replied with "sure.

"

One of the humanity's largest space telescopes, Hubble was launched into the orbit in 1990 and is still used as a vital research tool.

The Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by Musk's SpaceX.