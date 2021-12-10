UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Thinking Of Quitting Jobs To Become Full-Time Influencer

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

Elon Musk Says Thinking of Quitting Jobs to Become Full-Time Influencer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk, said on Friday he was considering quitting his multiple executive positions and becoming a full-time influencer instead.

"Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time, what do you think?" Musk wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk, 50, is a business magnate, leading Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company. As the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, the billionaire manages product design, engineering and global manufacturing of the company's electric vehicles, battery and solar energy products.

