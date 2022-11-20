UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Trump Getting Reinstated On Twitter

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Elon Musk Says Trump Getting Reinstated on Twitter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) The banned Twitter account of Former US President Donald Trump will be restored, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced after the completion of his poll on whether to reinstate Trump.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk said on Twitter on Saturday.

Over 15 million Twitter users participated in the 24-hour poll, with 51.8% having expressed support for Trump's reinstatement, while 48.2% voted against it.

Trump said on social media on Saturday that he was not going to return to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk's poll. "Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump wrote.

Related Topics

Vote Social Media Twitter Trump Elon Musk Million

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

11 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

13 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

13 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

13 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.