Elon Musk Says Trump Getting Reinstated on Twitter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) The banned Twitter account of Former US President Donald Trump will be restored, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced after the completion of his poll on whether to reinstate Trump.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk said on Twitter on Saturday.

Over 15 million Twitter users participated in the 24-hour poll, with 51.8% having expressed support for Trump's reinstatement, while 48.2% voted against it.

Trump said on social media on Saturday that he was not going to return to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk's poll. "Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump wrote.