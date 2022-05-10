Elon Musk Says Twitter Ban on Donald Trump 'Mistake'

UrduPoint.com

Twitter made a mistake to have banned former President Donald Trump from its social media platform because it alienated much of the United States, SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday

"I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake because it it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice, he is now going to be on Truth Social, as will a large part of the sort of the right in the United States," Musk said during an event hosted by the Financial Times.

"I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake because it it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice, he is now going to be on Truth Social, as will a large part of the sort of the right in the United States," Musk said during an event hosted by the Financial Times.

Musk said he would reverse the permanent ban if his acquisition of Twitter is completed. He added that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also shares his opinion that there should be no permanent bans.

Twitter agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.

Musk previously said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter's role in public debate given that free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

