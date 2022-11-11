Elon Musk Says Twitter Hit Record Number of Active Users

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Elon Musk, new owner and CEO of Twitter, said on Friday that the social network hit a record number of active users, breaking the previous record made on Tuesday.

"Hit all-time high of active users today," he tweeted.

Musk finalized acquisition of Twitter on October 28, which cost him $44 billion.

In the aftermath of the deal Musk introduced significant changes to policies and day-to day operations of the company. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home and introduced new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.

Musk has also been using his short messages platform for political statements. On November 7, he urged "independent-minded voters" to vote Republican in US 2022 midterm elections.