Elon Musk Says Twitter May See 1Bln Monthly Users in 2023-2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Twitter could see its monthly user count pass the 1 billion milestone within a year-and-a-half, Elon Musk said on Sunday.

"I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months," the new CEO of the microblogging platform wrote in a tweet.

He also published an infographic claiming that new user sign-ups were at an all-time high following his takeover of Twitter a month ago.

Sign-ups were allegedly averaging over 2 million per day in the week ending on November 16. This is 66% more than recorded in the same week in 2021, according to Musk's estimates.