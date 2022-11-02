Elon Musk Says Twitter to Charge $8 Per Month for Verified Account

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Elon Musk on Tuesday suggested that Twitter could soon charge users $8 per month for the platform's blue checkmark badge indicating their account has been verified, with the price to be adjusted by country.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk tweeted.

The price of the service, he said, will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity."

Twitter currently charges users $4.99 per month for its so-called "Blue" subscription service that includes additional features such as access to free articles and an "undo" tweet.

But Musk appeared to indicate that users who are currently verified would lose this status unless they enroll in the newly priced Blue subscription service.

Musk said verified Twitter users would gain priority in replies, mentions and searches as well as the ability to post long video and audio.

"There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians," Musk said.

Musk last week closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter after starting negotiations with the social media company in April.