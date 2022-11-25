UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Twitter To Grant 'Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Elon Musk Says Twitter to Grant 'Amnesty' for Suspended Accounts Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Thursday that the social media will reinstate blocked accounts next week after a majority of users voted for "amnesty."

On Wednesday, Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users to vote whether Twitter should "offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam." A total of 3.16 million respondents cast their vote, with 72.4% saying that Twitter should reinstate suspended accounts.

"The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted.

On November 19, Musk restored the page of the 45th US president, Donald Trump, whose account had been suspended since January 8, 2021, two days after the US Capitol riot.

On Monday, Twitter reinstated the account of American rap artist, record producer and fashion designer, whose legal name is Ye, after it was blocked on October 9 for a policy violation. It is believed that the rapper was banned for an anti-Semitic tweet, although the network itself did not specify the exact reason for his account's suspension.

After becoming Twitter's new owner and CEO on October 28, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home, and introduced a new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.

