UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Twitter To Publish Truth On Hunter Biden Story Suppression At 22:00 GMT

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Elon Musk Says Twitter to Publish Truth on Hunter Biden Story Suppression at 22:00 GMT

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) US tech mogul Elon Musk said on Friday Twitter will shed light on how the previous management of the social media giant suppressed the story around Hunter Biden's laptop at 5 p.m. ET (22:00 GMT).

"What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET!" Musk said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Elon Musk P

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

2 hours ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

2 hours ago
 Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Gra ..

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

1 hour ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.