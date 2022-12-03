Elon Musk Says Twitter to Publish Truth on Hunter Biden Story Suppression at 22:00 GMT

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) US tech mogul Elon Musk said on Friday Twitter will shed light on how the previous management of the social media giant suppressed the story around Hunter Biden's laptop at 5 p.m. ET (22:00 GMT).

"What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET!" Musk said in a tweet.