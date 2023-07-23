Open Menu

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Ditch Bird Logo

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Sunday that the social media platform will change its logo, bidding goodbye to "all the birds."

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted, adding in a separate post that "if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow.

"

The billionaire entrepreneur later wrote that he wants the new logo "to embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. founded by Musk in 2006.

In early June, Musk hinted he was considering rebranding Twitter in order to unleash the full potential of the platform.

