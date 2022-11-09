UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Do 'Lots Of Dumb Things' In Coming Months After Acquisition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Social media company Twitter will make lots of "dumb" decisions in the coming months following its acquisition and prospective overhaul by entrepreneur Elon Musk, the billionaire said on Wednesday

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," Musk said via the social media platform.

Twitter will keep what works and discard that which does not, Musk added.

For instance, Musk enabled a secondary verification checkmark on accounts, in addition to existing ones, before quickly reversing the feature.

"I just killed it," Musk replied to a user who shared images of the duplicate verification checkmarks.

Musk proposed a monthly fee for verification on Twitter in an effort to "democratize journalism."

Musk has also cracked down on impersonating accounts that are not clearly labeled as such. Musk is reportedly considering the idea of adding a paywall to the site as well.

Last month, Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of Twitter as part of an effort to reshape the platform. The acquisition was delayed for months in court amid concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

