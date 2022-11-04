UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Starts Laying Off Twitter Workforce One Week After Taking Over

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Elon Musk Starts Laying Off Twitter Workforce One Week After Taking Over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US billionaire Elon Musk will start laying off Twitter workers on Friday, a little over a week after taking over the social media company, to place it "on a healthy path," Twitter said in a letter to its employees circulated by US media.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward," the letter, obtained and published on a social network by a Washington Post correspondent, read.

Twitter instructed employees to stay home on Friday, since all the company's "offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended" to allegedly maintain safety of staff amid the cuts.

However, the letter did not specify the total number of employees to be laid off.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter last Friday after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.

After completing the acquisition of the social media network, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. The US billionaire also said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" would be set up to moderate the platform.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Musk planned to lay off 25% of the Twitter workforce in an initial round of cuts after the takeover. Prior to this, the media outlet reported, citing corporate documents, that the entrepreneur intended to fire 75% of Twitter employees, but Musk denied the reports.

Related Topics

Fire Washington Social Media Twitter Company Elon Musk Post Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

53 minutes ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

1 hour ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.