Elon Musk Thanks Russian Space Chief Rogozin for Congratulations on Crew Dragon Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to thank Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin for congratulating him on the launch of a manned US spaceship to the International Space Station.

"Thank you sir, ha ha. We count on mutually beneficial and fruitful long-term cooperation - Elon," the South African-born American entrepreneur tweeted in Russian.

Rogozin, who runs Russia's Roscosmos, praised the launch into space of the manned Dragon capsule and its successful docking with the orbital outpost, saying he was looking forward to further cooperation.

Rogozin added he loved Musk's joke. Musk took a jab at the official on Saturday, saying "the trampoline is working," in a reference to Rogozin's comment that NASA would have to launch its astronauts to the ISS by using a trampoline after the US imposed sanctions on the Russian space industry.