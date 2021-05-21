UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elon Musk Thinks Russia, US Should Communicate More

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Elon Musk Thinks Russia, US Should Communicate More

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) It would be better if Russia and the United States communicated more, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said on Friday.

"There is a lot of talented energy in Russia and I think there should be more dialog and communication between Russia and the United States," Musk stated, adding that he admires the technological achievements of Russia and the USSR.

Tesla CEO made his remarks during his speech at the New Knowledge educational marathon, held in Russia. Musk's speech was broadcast live.

Musk said that he decided to take part in the marathon after being invited by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Besides, he himself is in favor of establishing contacts with Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Marathon United States Elon Musk SpaceX Tesla

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

6 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

6 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

6 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

PAC Kamra hands over three JF-17 Thunder aircrat t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.