Elon Musk Thinks Russia, US Should Communicate More

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) It would be better if Russia and the United States communicated more, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said on Friday.

"There is a lot of talented energy in Russia and I think there should be more dialog and communication between Russia and the United States," Musk stated, adding that he admires the technological achievements of Russia and the USSR.

Tesla CEO made his remarks during his speech at the New Knowledge educational marathon, held in Russia. Musk's speech was broadcast live.

Musk said that he decided to take part in the marathon after being invited by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Besides, he himself is in favor of establishing contacts with Russia.