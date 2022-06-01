Elon Musk has allegedly threatened to fire Tesla Inc. executive staff if they do not resume working from the office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Elon Musk has allegedly threatened to fire Tesla Inc. executive staff if they do not resume working from the office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Musk sent an email to the company's executives on Tuesday with the subject line "Remote work is no longer acceptable," in which he made it clear that he will fire those who want to continue their working-from-home routine, the report said.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers," Bloomberg cited Musk as saying in the email.

At the same time, Musk specified that Tesla executives must return to a main Tesla office and not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, according to the report.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation in which employees of many companies began to work from home in order to avoid infection with the virus. As COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, it became clear that many office workers did not want to return to their offices.

The US is currently seeing a new surge in coronavirus infections, forcing some companies to reconsider their policies on returning employees to the office. For example, Apple suspended its requirement, announced in March, that employees must return to the office starting May 23 for at least three days a week, because of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.