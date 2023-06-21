UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk To Meet With Indian Prime Minister Modi On Tuesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Elon Musk to Meet With Indian Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York City, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Modi and Musk are slated to discuss Tesla's plans to set up a manufacturing base in India in addition to possible incentives for battery production, the report said.

Musk has previously sought opportunities to set up operations for Tesla in India, but any plans have so far not materialized.

Musk's meeting with Modi comes as US manufacturers and multinationals face pressure to broaden their supply chain footprint and expand beyond China.

It also dovetails nicely with India's plans to bring more electric vehicles into the country as it tries to keep up with Europe and China, the report said.

Modi is set to visit the United States from June 20-23, including stops in New York City and Washington, where he will meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

