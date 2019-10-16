UrduPoint.com
Elon Musk To Teleconference At Russian Business Forum After Ingenious Invite - Official

Elon Musk to Teleconference at Russian Business Forum After Ingenious Invite - Official

Inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk will attend via a teleconference a business forum in southern Russia after organizers invited him with a billboard in front of SpaceX office in California, the regional business and investment department told Sputnik Wednesday

The billboard had a QR code on it linked to a video where a choir of Russian entrepreneurs sang out an invitation to the forum "Delo za Malym." Musk responded to the video, tweeting "Smooth talkers" in Russian but did not immediately confirm whether he would accept the invitation.

"Yes, there will be a teleconference," the press service of the department said.

"Delo za Malym!" ("Almost ready for launch") will be held in the southern city of Krasnodar on Friday and Saturday.

