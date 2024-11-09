Elon Musk Took Part In Trump-Zelensky Call: Ukrainian Official
Published November 09, 2024
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Elon Musk took part in a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Friday.
"I confirm it," the presidency official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP, saying that the claim in a report by US news site Axios about the call on Wednesday was accurate.
The billionaire SpaceX founder was one of the most high-profile supporters of Trump's campaign and his presence during an official call underlines his close ties to the next US president.
Another high-ranking Ukrainian source told AFP that Musk was physically present with Trump during the call.
Musk "wasn't on the line, Trump gave him the phone. They were there together somewhere," the source said.
Zelensky "thanked him (Musk) for the Starlinks, they talked briefly," the source said, referring to the satellite internet devices used by Ukrainian troops.
"But the main conversation was of course with Trump," the source added, while saying he and Zelensky "didn't really discuss anything substantial, it was just a greeting conversation".
Zelensky earlier said that he shared an "excellent" call with Trump, where they agreed to "maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation".
He did not mention speaking to Musk.
