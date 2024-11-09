Elon Musk took part in Trump-Zelensky call: Ukrainian official

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Elon Musk took part in a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Friday.

"I confirm it," the presidency official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP, saying that the claim in a report by US news site Axios about the call on Wednesday was accurate.

Musk, the world's richest man, played a major role in the Republican's campaign, spending over $110 million of his personal fortune to help get him elected. Trump has said he aims to include Musk in some form of advisory role in his upcoming government.

His presence during an official call underlines his close ties to the next US president.

Another high-ranking Ukrainian source told AFP that Musk was physically present with Trump during the call.

Musk "wasn't on the line, Trump gave him the phone. They were there together somewhere," the source said.

Zelensky "thanked him (Musk) for the Starlinks, they talked briefly," the source said, referring to the satellite internet devices used by Ukrainian troops as they fight of a Russian invasion.

"But the main conversation was of course with Trump," the source added, while saying he and Zelensky "didn't really discuss anything substantial, it was just a greeting conversation".

- Zelensky congratulates Trump -

Zelensky earlier said that he and Trump shared an "excellent" call, where he congratulated the Republican on his "tremendous victory" and they agreed to "maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation".

He did not mention speaking to Musk.

When contacted by AFP, Trump's team declined to confirm the Tesla boss's participation in the call, saying they would not discuss private conversations.

Axios reported, citing two sources, that the call lasted some 25 minutes and left Zelensky somewhat reassured by what he heard from Trump, without giving specifics.

Zelensky said after the call that "strong and unwavering US leadership" under Trump was "vital" for a "just peace".

Trump has repeatedly boasted that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours and criticised American aid to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Washington has been a key military backer of Ukraine and many in Ukraine are worried that Trump will not give the same level of support -- or that he could back a peace settlement to Russia's advantage.

On Thursday Zelensky said it would be "unacceptable" for Europe to offer the Kremlin concessions to halt its invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow demanded the West enter direct talks on ending the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Trump as "courageous" for the way he handled himself following an assassination attempt at a rally in July, and said he was "ready" to hold discussions with him.

