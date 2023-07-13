Open Menu

Elon Musk, Twitter Sued For $500Mln Over Severance Payments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Elon Musk, Twitter Sued for $500Mln Over Severance Payments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Former Twitter employees have filed a lawsuit against the company and its owner, Elon Musk, over denial to pay them at least $500 million in severance packages, a lawsuit read on Wednesday.

"An Order compelling Defendants to provide the full terms of severance according to the Plan to all terminated employees from the date of Mr. Musk's takeover of the company to one year from the date of judgment, an amount that is no less than $500 million, plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest at the maximum legal rate," the lawsuit said.

The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California with Courtney McMillian, who was an employee in Twitter's HR department, as the lead plaintiff in the case.

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

Related Topics

Twitter Company San Francisco Lead Elon Musk October All From Billion Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

4 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

6 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

6 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

6 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

6 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

6 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

6 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

6 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

6 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World