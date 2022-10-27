Elon Musk Updates His Twitter Bio to 'Chief Twit,' Visits Twitter Headquarters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday updated his Twitter biography to "Chief Twit" ahead of the reported closing deal on the acquisition of the social media company later this week.

Several media outlets posted a video showing Musk entering Twitter's main office in San Francisco, California, holding an object that looked like a sink.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Musk informed the relevant debt bankers of his intention to close the acquisition deal of Twitter by Friday.

The bankers are finalizing a $13 billion credit agreement to bring the acquisition deal closer to completion, the report said.

Musk's purchase of Twitter was delayed by legal disputes between himself and the company about the number of fake accounts on its social media platform, which Musk alleged was much higher than the company reported.

Earlier this month, Musk decided to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter as part of his attempt to create "X, the everything app."

Also on Monday, Twitter employees sent a letter demanding that Musk and the company's board of Directors keep their jobs and relevant benefits if the deal to acquire the social media platform goes through amid rumors of a planned layoff of 75% of the workforce.