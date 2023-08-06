(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, has commandeered the "@music" handle of a longtime user with nearly 500,000 followers, CNBC reported, citing account owner Jeremy Vaught.

The company told Vaught that it was taking his username and offered to let him choose another one from a list of other music-related handles, the broadcaster reported, citing Vaught, who was disappointed but noted that at least his followers were transferred to the new account.

The risk that a person might one day lose a handle reduces the level of trust users have in the network, Vaught said.

In July, Elon Musk's company took over the Twitter username @x without paying its owner, The Telegraph reported, citing Gene X Hwang, the handle's original owner.

According to its terms of service, which were last updated in May, the company can reclaim usernames without any liability to the user.

The company began the rebranding process in July by changing Twitter's logo from a blue bird to a black and white X logo. Musk said that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."