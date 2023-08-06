Open Menu

Elon Musk's X Commandeers Another Account Name - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Elon Musk's X Commandeers Another Account Name - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, has commandeered the "@music" handle of a longtime user with nearly 500,000 followers, CNBC reported, citing account owner Jeremy Vaught.

The company told Vaught that it was taking his username and offered to let him choose another one from a list of other music-related handles, the broadcaster reported, citing Vaught, who was disappointed but noted that at least his followers were transferred to the new account.

The risk that a person might one day lose a handle reduces the level of trust users have in the network, Vaught said.

In July, Elon Musk's company took over the Twitter username @x without paying its owner, The Telegraph reported, citing Gene X Hwang, the handle's original owner.

According to its terms of service, which were last updated in May, the company can reclaim usernames without any liability to the user.

The company began the rebranding process in July by changing Twitter's logo from a blue bird to a black and white X logo. Musk said that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

Related Topics

Twitter Company Elon Musk May July All From

Recent Stories

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

13 minutes ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

20 hours ago

More Stories From World