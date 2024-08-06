Eluned Morgan Confirmed As First Minister Of Wales
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Eluned Morgan was confirmed as the first minister of Wales after a vote on Tuesday in the Senedd, the Welsh parliament
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Eluned Morgan was confirmed as the first minister of Wales after a vote on Tuesday in the Senedd, the Welsh parliament.
"It is the greatest pleasure and privilege of my life to stand before you as the first woman to become first minister of Wales," Morgan told her fellow Senedd members.
"As I take up the mantle of leadership, I promise to honor [my predecessor's] achievements and add my own contributions to this legacy," she said.
Morgan, 57, has held the position of health secretary in the Welsh government since 2021.
She succeeded Vaughan Gething as the first minister of Wales after Gething announced his resignation in July following his loss in a vote of no confidence in his leadership.
Since assuming office in late March, Gething had been under pressure over a controversial 200,000-pound (254,000-U.S. Dollar) donation to his leadership campaign.
The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered Morgan his "heartfelt congratulations and support."
"Eluned has today made history as the first ever woman to become first minister of Wales," Starmer said.
The prime minister said his government will work "side by side" with the Labour government in Cardiff to deliver growth and "high-quality public services."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Olympics: Athletics, Day 73 minutes ago
-
Pay up or move out: Drug gangs rob Ecuadorans of homes3 minutes ago
-
Diamonds, meatballs and motors: How Olympians can win more than medals3 minutes ago
-
Thai politician 'highly confident' ahead of possible ban13 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid1 hour ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad1 hour ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold1 hour ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold1 hour ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick1 hour ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final1 hour ago