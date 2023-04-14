Elysee Palace Confirms Macron Will Sign Pension Reform Bill in Coming Days - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Elysee Palace confirmed on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron will sign the pension reform bill in the next few days, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, the French Constitutional Council approved raising the retirement age to 64 and rejected calls for a referendum on the issue.