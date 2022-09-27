PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to Washington on December 1-2, TF1 reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

Earlier, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden will receive French counterpart Macron, who will arrive in the United States on a state visit, on December 1.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders will discuss continued partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest.