Elysee Palace Confirms Zelenskyy's Visit to France, Meeting With Macron on June 17

The presidents of France and Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will meet in Paris on June 17 to discuss the French-Ukrainian bilateral relations, reforms in Ukraine and peace process in Donbas, the administration of the French president at the Elysee Palace told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The presidents of France and Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will meet in Paris on June 17 to discuss the French-Ukrainian bilateral relations, reforms in Ukraine and peace process in Donbas, the administration of the French president at the Elysee Palace told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy's visit to France on June 17, and then to Germany on June 18, was announced by the Ukrainian president's administration on Twitter.

"President [Macron] will receive Mr. Zelenskyy on Monday. ... During the meeting, they will discuss France's support of reforms, intended by the new [Ukrainian] president, the bilateral French-Ukrainian relations, as well as issues pertaining to the conflict settlement in eastern Ukraine in line with the Minsk agreements and within the Normandy Format framework with the support of France and Germany," a spokesperson for the Elysee Palace said.

This agenda is the same as during the April meeting of Macron and Zelenskyy, who back then was a presidential candidate, the representative added.

On May 31, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that Macron had asked him to prepare Zelenskyy's visit to Paris.

Last week, Zelenskyy met with a number of EU officials during his first foreign visit to Brussels as the president of Ukraine.

