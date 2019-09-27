UrduPoint.com
Elysee Palace Declines To Comment On Idea To Relocate UN Headquarters From US

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Elysee Palace has declined to comment on the idea to relocate the UN headquarters from the United States to another country, a suggestion that has been voiced by Russia after several members of its delegation to the UN General Assembly were denied visas.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opined, in the wake of the visa scandal, that the time had come to raise the issue of the relocation of the UN headquarters. Earlier on Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would support the idea if such an issue was raised.

"With regard to France's stance on the relocation of the UN headquarters: we have no comments," the Elysee Palace's press service told Sputnik.

Ten members of the Russian delegation were denied visas to participate in the high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which runs from September 24-30 in New York. Among the delegates who did not receive their visas are the heads of the international affairs committees of both houses of the Russian parliament, Konstantin Kosachev and Leonid Slutsky, as well as interpreters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for describing the situation as a technical problem, arguing that Russian delegates met all the deadlines for sending visa documents.

