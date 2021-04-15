Elysee Palace Denies RIA Novosti Accreditation to Macron-Zelenskyy Press Briefing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The French Presidency denied accreditation to a correspondent of Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday to attend the telephone briefing following the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Paris on Friday.

"We have received your request to participate in the brief on the meeting between President [Macron] and President [Zelenskyy]. Unfortunately, we are unable to respond favorably to your request due to excessive attendance. We apologize and thank you for your understanding," the Elysee Palace wrote to RIA Novosti.

An Elysee Palace spokesperson declined to discuss the matter by phone, recommending that the correspondent express their disagreement with the decision in a letter. However, the letter received no response, according to RIA.

This is not the first time that RIA Novosti is denied access to events organized by the French Presidency. In December 2017, its correspondent was not allowed to attend the presentation of diplomatic credentials to Macron by Russian Ambassador Aleksey Meshkov. Another RIA Novosti correspondent was barred from covering Macron's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in July 2017.