Elysee Palace Rules Out Putin-Macron Summit This Week

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Russian and French presidents will not meet this week, the French leader's administration at the Elysee Palace told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to meet with Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks for comprehensive talks aimed at mending ties with Russia.

"No talks between the leaders are planned for this week. But the presidents will definitely meet in the near future. I cannot name the date," a spokesperson at the Elysee said.

Separately, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev may soon meet with his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe. Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov told Sputnik earlier on Wednesday that preparations for the meeting were already underway.