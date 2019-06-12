UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elysee Palace Rules Out Putin-Macron Summit This Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:08 PM

Elysee Palace Rules Out Putin-Macron Summit This Week

The Russian and French presidents will not meet this week, the French leader's administration at the Elysee Palace told Sputnik on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Russian and French presidents will not meet this week, the French leader's administration at the Elysee Palace told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to meet with Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks for comprehensive talks aimed at mending ties with Russia.

"No talks between the leaders are planned for this week. But the presidents will definitely meet in the near future. I cannot name the date," a spokesperson at the Elysee said.

Separately, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev may soon meet with his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe. Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov told Sputnik earlier on Wednesday that preparations for the meeting were already underway.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia France Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

LDA demolishes infrastructures in 8 illegal housin ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 quack outlet ..

1 minute ago

Early morning rain brings mercury down

1 minute ago

Peshawar Police arrests five drug paddlers, gang o ..

1 minute ago

Koto HPP will generate 40,8MW electricity

5 minutes ago

Renault vows 'fresh start' for alliance with Nissa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.