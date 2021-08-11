UrduPoint.com

EMA Adds Guillain-Barre Syndrome As 'Very Rare Side Effect' Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:25 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) added Guillain-Barre syndrome as a very rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson's Jenssen vaccine, based on their latest safety update on authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) added Guillain-Barre syndrome as a very rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson's Jenssen vaccine, based on their latest safety update on authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union on Wednesday.

"Guillain-Barré syndrome has been added to the product information as a very rare side effect. PRAC recommended updating the product information to include immune thrombocytopenia, dizziness and tinnitus as side effects," the agency said.

At the same time, no further safety updates were given for the other three vaccines authorized by and used in the European Union � BioNtech's Comirnaty, Moderna's Spikevax and AstraZeneca's Vaxzervia.

The agency was investigating a possible connection between Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which is an autoimmune disorder which damages the nerves. In July, EMA issued an advisory recommending that Guillain-Barre Syndrome be added to the warning label vaccine as, at the time, there were fifteen cases registered following vaccination with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

