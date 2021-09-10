UrduPoint.com

EMA Approves Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Sites In Germany

EMA Approves Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Sites in Germany

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, has approved two additional sites for the production of the Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 developed by BioNTech/Pfizer, the press office said on Thursday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has approved additional manufacturing sites for the production of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. One site, located in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH. The other in Hameln, also in Germany, is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH.

The facilities will produce ready-for-use vaccines and provide up to 50 million doses this year, the statement specified.

The EMA added that the sites can start manufacturing vaccines immediately, mentioning that it continues negotiations with all vaccine marketing authorization holders on the expansion of their production capacities.

Comirnaty a two-component mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the German biotechnology company BioNTech in collaboration with the US Pfizer pharmaceutical company.

