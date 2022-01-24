(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency has approved an increase in the manufacturing capacity for the Vaxzevria coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca, the EMA said on Monday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has approved a scale up of manufacturing of Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca). An existing manufacturing site operated by Universal Farma in Guadalajara, Spain, will add a second filling line for the finished product. This change is expected to support the continued supply of Vaxzevria, including for donations to third countries through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative," the agency said in a statement.