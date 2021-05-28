EMA approves Pfizer jab for 12- to 15-year olds

The European Medicines Agency on Friday approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the EU

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency on Friday approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the EU.

"As anticipated, the EMA's Committee for Human Medicines has today approved the use of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech in adolescents from 12 to 15 years," Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccine strategy, told journalists.