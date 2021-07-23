(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday approved the use of Spikevax, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Moderna, for children aged 12 to 17 years old.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax (previously COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna) to include use in children aged 12 to 17 years.

The vaccine is already authorised for use in people aged 18 and above. The use of the Spikevax vaccine in children from 12 to 17 years of age will be the same as in people aged 18 and above. It is given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, four weeks apart," EMA said in a statement.