EMA Approves Use Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents Aged 12-15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:06 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in adolescents aged 12-15, Marco Caveleri, the head of EMA's Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in adolescents aged 12-15, Marco Caveleri, the head of EMA's Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy, said on Friday.

"The EMA scientific committee for human medicines, that is the CHMP, has today approved the use of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, which is called Comirnaty, in adolescents from 12 to 15 years. The vaccine, as you know, was already authorized in people from the age of 16 and above, and now we have data that would show that the vaccine is safe also in the ages of 12 and 15 years and that has allowed the scientific committee to indeed conclude today," Caveleri told a briefing.

More Stories From World

