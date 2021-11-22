EMA Begins Considering Booster Shot Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Monday beginning to reviewing the request for approval of the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson
"EMA has started evaluating an application for the use of a booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen to be given at least two months after the first dose to people aged 18 years and older, "the agency said in a statement, adding that "the outcome of this evaluation is expected within weeks.
"
The regulator has already approved booster doses of the vaccines by Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer.