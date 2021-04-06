UrduPoint.com
EMA Committee Says To Announce Results Of AstraZeneca Safety Probe Within Next Two Days

Tue 06th April 2021

EMA Committee Says to Announce Results of AstraZeneca Safety Probe Within Next Two Days

A risk assessment committee at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that the investigations into the possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cases of severe blood clotting are still ongoing, but the results are expected to be announced within the next two days

"EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing. We will communicate and hold a press briefing as soon as the review is finalised.

This is currently expected tomorrow (Wednesday, 7 April) or on Thursday, 8 April," the EMA communications department stated, noting that details on the timing of the press briefing will be communicated soon.

Several countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca for certain age groups, pending EMA's conclusions. The agency did not rule out the possibility there is a link between the cases of clots forming in the brain and the vaccine, but stressed several times that the benefits outweigh the risks.

More Stories From World

