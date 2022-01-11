UrduPoint.com

EMA Estimates It Takes Around 3-4 Months To Approve Variant-Specific Vaccine - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 09:13 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimates it takes around 3-4 months to approve vaccines adapted to new coronavirus variants, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at EMA, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimates it takes around 3-4 months to approve vaccines adapted to new coronavirus variants, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at EMA, said on Tuesday

"We estimate that it would take approximately 3 to 4 months to approve a new variant vaccine, which would mean that we would reach to April to the very least, or maybe Μay, depending on the conduct of the clinical studies. So this could be the time frame of a potential approval of any variant vaccine," he said.

