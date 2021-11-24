UrduPoint.com

EMA Evaluates Sputnik V Vaccine For EU, Hopes To Speed Up Process - Spokesman

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which gives opinions on the possibility of admitting drugs to the EU market, continues to evaluate Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the process is going on a little longer than expected, but there is hope to speed it up, EMA spokesman Marco Cavaleri said at a press conference

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which gives opinions on the possibility of admitting drugs to the EU market, continues to evaluate Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the process is going on a little longer than expected, but there is hope to speed it up, EMA spokesman Marco Cavaleri said at a press conference.

"With respect to specific question on Sputnik and Sinovac, (the assessment) is continuing ... This is taking a little bit longer than expected, but we are still confident that we can move ahead with the process, and we really hope that we can be in the position of accelerating the process for both of these vaccines as soon as possible," he said.

