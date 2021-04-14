EMA Expects to Issue New Recommendation on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to issue a new recommendation on the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson next week, the EU regulator said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to issue a new recommendation on the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson next week, the EU regulator said on Wednesday.

The EMA said that is working closely with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA), which recommended a halt to the use of the vaccine after six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder shortly after receiving the vaccination, and other regulators.

"EMA is expediting this evaluation and currently expects to issue a recommendation next week. While its review is ongoing, EMA remains of the view that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects. The Agency's scientific opinions provide EU Member States with the information they need to take decisions on the use of vaccines in their national vaccination campaigns," the EMA said in a statement.