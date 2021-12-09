UrduPoint.com

EMA Expects To Issue Recommendation On Pfizer's Anti-COVID Drug Paxlovid Before 2022

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:21 PM

EMA Expects to Issue Recommendation on Pfizer's Anti-COVID Drug Paxlovid Before 2022

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to issue recommendation for the use of Pfizer's anti-coronavirus drug Paxlovid before year-end, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to issue recommendation for the use of Pfizer's anti-coronavirus drug Paxlovid before year-end, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday.

"Our recommendation to support emergence use for Paxlovid, similarly to (Merck's) Molnupiravir, is expected to take place before the end of this year," Cavaleri said.

Recent Stories

Fine imposed on 3 restaurants for Corona SOPs viol ..

Fine imposed on 3 restaurants for Corona SOPs violations

2 seconds ago
 Putin Calls for Thorough Investigation of Torture ..

Putin Calls for Thorough Investigation of Torture Incidents in Prisons, Systemic ..

3 seconds ago
 Fitch Ratings Downgrade Evergrande to Restricted D ..

Fitch Ratings Downgrade Evergrande to Restricted Default Amid Non-Payment of Cou ..

5 seconds ago
 Minister lauds PDA role in development, beautifica ..

Minister lauds PDA role in development, beautification of city

7 seconds ago
 ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

26 minutes ago
 DC reviews situation of sale of urea, fertilizers ..

DC reviews situation of sale of urea, fertilizers at fixed rates

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.