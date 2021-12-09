The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to issue recommendation for the use of Pfizer's anti-coronavirus drug Paxlovid before year-end, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday

"Our recommendation to support emergence use for Paxlovid, similarly to (Merck's) Molnupiravir, is expected to take place before the end of this year," Cavaleri said.