UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Experts Are Beginning Sputnik V Manufacturing Inspections - Official

Sumaira FH 4 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

EMA Experts Are Beginning Sputnik V Manufacturing Inspections - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are beginning Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing inspections, as they have already completed the study of clinical trials, the results of both sets of the inspections will be integrated into the ongoing assessment process, Fergus Sweeney, the head of the EMA's Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force, said on Wednesday.

"The good clinical practice inspections of the Sputnik clinical trials in Russia have recently completed. EU inspectors are just commencing the good manufacturing practice inspections. The results of both of these sets of inspections are then integrated into the assessment process as it goes on," Sweeney said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

10 minutes ago

Protection of public lives & property of govt top ..

10 minutes ago

Rain likely in KP, Upper Punjab

10 minutes ago

US Accuses Russia of Using Antiterror Regulations ..

10 minutes ago

Kazan School Shooter Pleads Guilty - Investigator ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.