EMA Expresses No Significant Concerns About Sputnik V Production, Clinical Trials - RDIF

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is currently studying Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, did not reveal any crucial problems regarding vaccine production and clinical trials, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.

"We acknowledge the highly professional work of EMA technical experts. We would like to separate the EMA's technical checks, which have not yet revealed any significant concerns, from the political statements that we see as part of the disinformation campaign against Sputnik V," Dmitriev said at a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The date of registration depends on the EMA.

We have not received any crucial objections either regarding clinical trials or regarding production. We hope that the ongoing working process will not be politicized," the RDIF chief said.

Since March 4, the Russian vaccine is going through EMA's rolling review. Earlier this week, the Russian Health Ministry expressed hope that the EMA and the World Health Organization would register Sputnik V in the coming months.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.