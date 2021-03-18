EMA Finds No Evidence AstraZeneca Vaccine Linked With Increased Risks of Blood Clot Events

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) found no evidence that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is associated with increased risks of blood cot events, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) found no evidence that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is associated with increased risks of blood cot events, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Thursday.

"The [Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment] Committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion. This is a safe and effective vaccine. Its benefits in protecting people from COVID-19 with the associated risks of death and hospitalization outweigh the possible risks.

The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots," Cooke said during a briefing.

The executive director also said that the European Union's regulator would continue to study possible links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clot incidents.

"We're also launching additional investigations to understand more about these rare cases, and we're conducting targeted observational study," Cooke added.