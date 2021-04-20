UrduPoint.com
EMA Finds 'Possible Link' Between J&J Vaccine, Blood Clot Events With Low Platelets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, said on Tuesday that it found a "possible link" between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events with low platelets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, said on Tuesday that it found a "possible link" between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events with low platelets.

"At its meeting of 20 April 2021, EMA's safety committee (PRAC) concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen. PRAC also concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine," the EMA said in a statement.

At the same time, the regulator added that blood clots with low platelets is a rare side effect of the vaccine and its overall benefits outweigh the risks.

"COVID-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects," the EMA said.

