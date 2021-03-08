UrduPoint.com
EMA Likens Prospect of Austria Approving Sputnik V Vaccine to 'Russian Roulette'

Austria authorizing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V before the European Medicines Agency (EMA) finishes its review would be tantamount to playing "Russian roulette," according to Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the chairwoman of the EMA management board and an Austrian health regulator official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Austria authorizing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V before the European Medicines Agency (EMA) finishes its review would be tantamount to playing "Russian roulette," according to Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the chairwoman of the EMA management board and an Austrian health regulator official.

In early February, Hungary became the first EU country to approve the Russian vaccine. The country authorized Sputnik V based on data from trials in Russia and a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine by Hungarian experts. On March 1, Slovakia followed suit. Last week, a Russian Direct Investment Fund delegation met with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna to discuss Sputnik V among other things.

"Hungary has issued a national emergency use authorization. In our case, this is not so easy. This would be possible if the government issued such a decree. But it is comparable to Russian roulette," Wirthumer-Hoche told the ORF broadcaster, when asked whether Austria could follow Hungary's lead.

According to the EMA official, there is still not enough data on those inoculated with Sputnik V.

She, however, did not rule out that the Russian vaccine will finally enter the EU market after the scrutiny ends.

